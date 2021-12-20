Pokémon GO Event Review: 2021 Community Day Recap Event

Niantic launched the annual December Community Day Recap Weekend Event in Pokémon GO this past weekend… but something was amiss. Let's get into it.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

It is what it is: If you missed any Community Days this year, this is a great catch-up event. If you didn't, it's still a fun enough recap. However, what drains this event of any possible positivity is this next bit. If you are in any chat or forum related to this game, you'll likely already know what's coming.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Timing: Hey, Niantic. What could you possibly be doing? Between the current mess of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's December 2021 schedule and this, I'm baffled. During one of the most anticipated events of the year, the Holiday Event, Niantic plops this. It boggles the mind. While I understand that it may be difficult planning a month of events and avoiding overlap, this was something that simply didn't need to happen. Looking at the rest of December 2021, this could've easily been swapped out with Swinub Incense Day. Nothing was happening except Swinub Incense Day during the first weekend of the month, and that event already mostly featured Pokémon crossing over with the Holiday event. Moving that one-day event to this weekend and putting December Community Day at the top of the month would've made all the sense in the world. Now, instead, this past weekend completely interrupted a terrific event by putting Pokémon that 99% of players don't need in the wild in droves. It's frustrating to see Niantic schedule such a terrific month of events only to interrupt it with December's least interesting offering.

Overall

This event was an easy slam dunk, considering it's the same thing every year. It would have played out exactly like previous years if it hadn't interrupted a terrific holiday event in Pokémon GO. As is, I'm glad it's over and I'm ready to get back to grinding out something that actually feels fresh and fun.