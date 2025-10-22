Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Scarlet Moon Games, Sinclair Strange, Sir Noggin

New 2D Adventure Platformer Sir Noggin Announced

We're getting a new retro-looking 2D platformer called Sir Noggin, as the game pays homage to the '80s and '90s titles that defined it

Indie game developer Sinclair Strange and publisher Scarlet Moon Games unveiled their latest title, as we're getting a new platformer called Sir Noggin. The game is designed to pay homage to the platformers of old, as you'll take your brainy knight on a quest to defeat an evil sorcerer. The game has no launch window yet, just a trailer and a dream from the solo dev behind the company. Enjoy as we wait for more details.

Sir Noggin

Sir Noggin sports big brains and, more importantly, a big sword, as he battles his way through seven worlds, mastering new power-ups and challenging epic bosses along the way. The game features a chiptune soundtrack by Coda and the Scarlet Moon jingle composed by Dale North. Relive the days where the controllers only had a couple of buttons and you'd have to re-tune in your television sets. Join Sir Noggin on a quest to rid the world of the evil Wizard Derek and his minions. Use your gigantic sword to destroy critters while dodging the traps laid out across the land.

Explore 20 action-packed stages spread across seven unique zones.

Battle massive (and often adorable) end-level bosses.

Collect five different power-ups to suit your play style or overcome difficult foes.

Listen to an amazing retro soundtrack by Scarlet Moon chiptune artist coda

Dive deep with extras including Boss Rush Mode and extra challenges.

"Sir Noggin is a love letter to the games I grew up playing on the Sega Mega Drive and Master System," says developer Sinclair Strange. "Taking inspiration for great titles like Wonder Boy 3, Castle of Illusion, and Sonic the Hedgehog, I wanted to create something colourful, charming, and filled with nostalgia. I also had a desire to design something different to my usual 'run-n-gun'-styled games and I've always wanted to create a character who wields an overly large sword! Sir Noggin uses the Sega Master System's palette and graphical features, a console that is sadly overlooked in my opinion."

