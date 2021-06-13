Pokémon GO Event Review: A Very Slow Discovery

Pokémon GO kicked off the Season of Discovery with a Slowpoke-themed event. Did the A Very Slow Discovery event continue the massive hype generated by May 2021's Luminous Legends X & Y events?

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Galarian Slowpoke: This was a nice, solid focus for the first event of the new Season. We have seen these Seasons up until this point start slow and then get hype toward the end, with the Season of Celebration culminating in Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto and the Season of Legends ending with the month-long Luminous Legends events. It's almost as if Niantic is hanging a lampshade on this pattern by all of the "slow" puns in this event. When it comes down to it, this was a relatively fun focus and I think keeping Galarian Slowking locked was a good move. The further we get into these releases, the harder it's going to be to drum up content as GO catches up to the main series. Tiering releases by evolutions like this isn't a bad idea.

While the Mega scene is still a bit dry due to lack of player interest, I think that the switch to one Mega at a time benefited Mega Slowbro's release in a major way. I found myself willing to raid Mega Slowbro far more than I had Mega Lopunny or Altaria because of the limited options. Snorlax: While I didn't love how hard these raids were to find, it did give us something to actually hunt in Pokémon GO. While I would've loved if Snorlax was also included as an "if you're lucky, you may encounter"-type spawn, but I'm happy enough with the raids.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Collection Challenge: This one was fairly useless. While it didn't ask for much, it rewarded… so, so little. A little helping of XP and some avatar items made this less rewarding than a couple of Pokéstop tasks. It felt as if it was released just so Niantic could remind us that these exist before they include them in GO Fest 2021.

Overall

Overall, this was a middle-of-the-road event. Fun releases without anything either too exciting or too boring. To me, it was a fine way to start off this next season of Pokémon GO.