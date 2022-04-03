Pokémon GO Event Review: April Fools' 2-Oh?-22

Pokémon GO kicked off April 2022 with a 24-hour event celebrating April Fools' Day with Ditto, the Transform Pokémon. Let's see if this "April Fools' 2-Oh?-22" event was worth playing or if it ended up just being a joke.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Shiny rate: Ditto's Shiny rate was spiked way up, with many people noting that they'd caught back-to-back encounters that transformed into Shiny Ditto. If you spent the day hunting and were intent on catching a Shiny Ditto, chances are that you were successful. Ditto itself being plentiful is a strong aspect of this event as well, as Trainers could catch it both in the wild as well as the final encounter through the April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 Special Research.

Another chance: Part of what makes Pokémon GO such an accessible and long-lasting game is that Trainers who pick it up at any time will eventually be able to catch up and level the playing field between themselves and longtime players. This is because Niantic often offers events that take spawns that were either past features or exclusive releases and makes them widely available once again. This is the case with Shiny Ditto, which was a guaranteed encounter in the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research in early 2021. While this event didn't do much for me personally, I think keeping up with this pattern is healthy for the long-term life of the game.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Another chance, but what else?: One caveat to that last bit. The best kind of events are the ones that give players another chance at an older feature while also offering something new. Or at least multiple returning features. Why not put, say, Croagunk with a Cap in photobombs? Just something beyond Ditto. This isn't a huge "points off!" note, but is rather something I hope Niantic will take into account to improve future events.

Overall

Overall, the April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 was a decent one-day event that was surely a joy for anyone who missed Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto.