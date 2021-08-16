Pokémon GO Event Review: Eevee Community Day 2021

This past weekend, Eevee Community Day came back for another run in Pokémon GO. Was this event worth playing? Let's check it out.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

If there was going to be a repeat Community Day, it makes sense for it to be Eevee : Personally, I don't think that it makes sense for Niantic to feature Community Days for Pokémon twice… but Eevee makes a lot more sense than any other species. The first Eevee Community Day happened a long time ago before many of the Eeveelutions were even added to the game. While attentive players would have made sure to catch enough Shinies for future evolutions during that early event, there are many players active in Pokémon GO now who weren't back then. Plus, it's very clear looking at the current news that there is an Eevee-centric edict coming down from the Pokémon Company. This weekend saw the pre-release of the Eeveelution-themed Evolving Skies set of the TCG, the announcement of an Espeon doll at Build-A-Bear, and Eevee Community Day. This seems to come down from the top, and it makes sense.

New moves for every Eeveelution: Giving each Eeveelution their own special attack for the event was a nice touch.

Giving each Eeveelution their own special attack for the event was a nice touch. The Ticket: I loved that the ticket let us encounter each Eeveelution. I've been playing from the start so this wasn't an interesting event for me, so I was happy that I could passively encounter each evolved form of Eevee through the Research without having to evolve them all.

I loved that the ticket let us encounter each Eeveelution. I've been playing from the start so this wasn't an interesting event for me, so I was happy that I could passively encounter each evolved form of Eevee through the Research without having to evolve them all. Timing: This is the biggest thing. This was set during the Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event, which is a raid-centric event. Because of this choice, it didn't feel like it was interfering with anything because there's nothing too interesting event-wise in the wild.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

The Box: The Community Day box is always, without exception, dry. Niantic vastly overestimates the value of Elite TMs.

The Community Day box is always, without exception, dry. Niantic vastly overestimates the value of Elite TMs. Long-time players: This is a minor quibble because we understand at this point that Community Day is targeted toward newer players. It would've been cool to add some variety (maybe some Flower Crown action in raids or Eggs) to give long-time players something to do, but it came as no surprise that Niantic geared this 100% toward a different portion of their fanbase.

Overall

Overall, this was a great Community Day for newer or casual players and an unobtrusive event for everything else. It fit into the ongoing event nicely and, while I found it personally uninteresting, it's also an event that features an objectively iconic and exciting Pokémon that a huge portion of the fanbase will want. You can't really miss with Eevee!