Pokémon GO Event Review: Fashion Week 2022 Brings The Costumes

Niantic celebrated Fashion Week with a special event in Pokémon GO for the third year in a row. Did this costumed-themed event live up to its potential or did it fall flat? Let's get into the details.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

New and returning Costumed Pokémon: By far, the best aspect of Fashion Week events, from last year's second installment to this year's third, is how all previous Fashion Week costumes are featured even as new costumes are added. This feels like an annual re-try on missed Shinies from the previous year while also keeping things fresh for players who were already able to collect previous Shinies.

Costume Evolutions: Pokémon that previously couldn't evolve with their costume like Croagunk was able to evolve into Toxicroak, which is a terrific design as its horn pops through the hat Croagunk had put on. Diglett, on the other hand, was introduced with its costumed Dugtrio already unlocked.

New Species Drop: Mareanie was released in the wild for Trainers to hunt.

Mareanie was released in the wild for Trainers to hunt. New Shiny Drop: Furfrou got a somewhat quiet Shiny release, with this reveal essentially buried in the blog update rather than called out like the big news it is. Comparing this to the current Evolving Stars event where virtually the only new release is that the evolution button on Cosmog now works, Fashion Week brought us four new Shiny-capable Costumed Pokémon, a new Shiny drop, and a new species release. This is the epitome of the ideal event.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

No complaints: I couldn't imagine anything bad to say about this event, which made the wild and raids exciting for a week. The only drawback is that Niantic delivers such a strong event and then shuts it down with perhaps the worst event of the year with Evolving Stars, grinding the spooky season excitement to a screeching halt.

Overall

Another year, another hit. Fashion Week continues to be one of Niantic's strongest Pokémon GO offerings.