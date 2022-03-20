Pokémon GO Event Review: Festival Of Colors 2022

The Festival of Colors introduced a new regional, Oricorio, into Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at this event to see if it continued the hype of the Alola rollout.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Slugma: The star of the event was certainly Slugma, a Pokémon that is pretty rare outside of events where it is boosted. Slugma also has a great Shiny, which gave us something to do during this otherwise incredibly dull event. On the other hand, the timing wasn't great here because we just had a chance at boosted Slugma spawns with last month's Pokémon GO Tour: Johto.

The star of the event was certainly Slugma, a Pokémon that is pretty rare outside of events where it is boosted. Slugma also has a great Shiny, which gave us something to do during this otherwise incredibly dull event. On the other hand, the timing wasn't great here because we just had a chance at boosted Slugma spawns with last month's Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. Raids: The raids were fine this event with a strong Shiny release in Tier Five with Therian Forme Tornadus. Keeping Rockruff as a Tier One feature was also a commendable move, as there was not much to do in terms of hunting Pokémon in the wild.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Another Regional: We just got regionals with the Flabébé colors, and now Oricorio? This seems, honestly, like a bit of overkill. It wouldn't have felt that way if Niantic had spaced these events out but the fact is that outside of hunting for Slugma, catching a Pokédex Oricorio was really the only thing to do during this event. Raids were good, yes, but without all four forms of Oricorio to hunt, no Shiny release, and no Special Research, this event put the brakes on the excitement of the Generation Seven rollout in Pokémon GO in a very abrupt way. This is an event that you could have popped open the game the day it started, played for half an hour, and got about as much enjoyment as someone who would've played it for the entire time.

Overall

This would have been five as a mid to late-April event, but such a dry offering a week after the initial Alolan rollout ground excitement to a halt. Pacing is something that Pokémon GO has had a problem with since the introduction of the Season model, and this event shows that they still need to work on maintaining the hype of Seasonal launches.