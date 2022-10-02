Pokémon GO Event Review: Roggenrola Community Day

Roggenrola Community Day brought this rare spawn to prominence in Pokémon GO last month. Was this Community Day a fun, single-day event or did it pale in comparison to past similar events? Let's get into it.

What worked for this Pokémon GO event

Roggenrola choice: I have always voiced a preference for the traditional, old-school Community Day structure, which generally feature a Pokémon that has not had its Shiny released. However, I completely embrace Roggenrola Community Day even though Roggenrola had already had a Shiny release due to the rarity of this Pokémon. The quality of this line of Shinies is also quite strong, with Gigalith's blue glowing rocks standing out as an all-time great Shiny.

Gigalith was given a useful Rock-type Charged Attack with its Community Day movie, Meteor Beam. Since Roggenrola Community Day, I have seen Gigalith's place on multiple Raid Guides rise dramatically in the ranks. This makes Roggenrola Community Day not just a strong one-off event, but overall a net positive for Pokémon GO. Extra bonuses: In the past, Community Days had one main bonus feature, sort of like a Spotlight Hour. Then, when Niantic decreased the timing of Community Day back to three hours from the expanded six, they added multiple bonuses. For example, in this list, the event bonuses included 1/4 Hatch Distance for Eggs, double Catch Candy, three-hour Incense, two Special Trades, double chances to earn Candy XL from catching, three-hour Lure Modules, and half Stardust required from trades.

What didn't work for this Pokémon GO event

Nothin'!

Overall

When it comes down to it, Roggenrola Community Day functioned both as a solid day of gameplay as well as an overall improvement to the way Gigalith, a hugely powerful and useful Pokémon already, which makes the game overall better.