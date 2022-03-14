Pokémon GO Event Review: Sandshrew Community Day

Yesterday was Sandshrew Community Day in Pokémon GO. This event featured both the standard Kanto Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew. Let's take a look at how this event played out and if it was worth the time.

What worked for this Pokémon GO event

If we couldn't get a new Shiny…: I strongly feel that Pokémon GO Community Days work best when we have a new Shiny with a move that is beneficial in raids. While PVP has its fans, I personally believe that most players want what I described. However, the fact is, that just isn't what Community Day is anymore. We have had a string of strong Community Day choices and it was bound to break at some point, as Niantic has made it clear that they can no longer deliver the event the way it used to be. They need to space content out, and I get it. I personally love Sandshrew, which makes me forgiving, but what really saved them was putting both standard Kanto Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew in the wild. That ended up giving players something extra to hunt, which was a necessary move.

Bonuses: This time around, we got 1/4 hatch distance, which is one of the best. Overall, the rest of the bonuses were the standard bonuses for Community Day including three-hour Incenses and Lures, which are fine but not entirely useful now that stationary Incense is nerfed.

What didn't work for this Pokémon GO event

In-person activities: Okay, so… I don't take points off for this one because the on-location features were a bonus in addition to the event. However, Niantic has had a tendency recently to announce on-location activity very close to the actual event. Giving players more time to prepare if they'd like to go to such an event would absolutely make this a positive feature rather than a weird neutral one.

Overall

When all is said and done, this was a passably fun Community Day without much to either rave or be salty about. Worth playing? Yes. Memorable in the way that this event used to be, which was somewhat recaptured with the past few installments? No, but that's okay. Compared to the state of the event about a year ago, Pokémon GO Community Days remain in a decent place.