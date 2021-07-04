Pokémon GO Event Review: Tepig Community Day

Yesterday, Tepig Community Day brought back feelings of olde to Pokémon GO. Feelings of a time when a Community Day meant a new Shiny. Feelings of a time when Community Days focused on Starter Pokémon and rare spawns, when the moves given to the day's focus species were useful for more than just PVP. Let's take a look at Tepig Community Day to see if it truly brought the glory back to the monthly event that was once the most coveted in the game but has since fallen from grace.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Tepig: A Starter Community Day? Yes, please. We may no longer have the old pattern, but now we have two of the three Unova Starters with their moves. Oshawott, you're up next! Though, it'll likely be awhile before we get it. I'm betting September or October.

A Starter Community Day? Yes, please. We may no longer have the old pattern, but now we have two of the three Unova Starters with their moves. Oshawott, you're up next! Though, it'll likely be awhile before we get it. I'm betting September or October. Blast Burn: Can't have a Fire-type Starter Community Day without giving it the double B.

Can't have a Fire-type Starter Community Day without giving it the double B. Shiny release: Tepig's Shiny may not be the most exciting, but a) its a Community Day Shiny release which has become so rare and b) Emboar's Shiny is sick.

Tepig's Shiny may not be the most exciting, but a) its a Community Day Shiny release which has become so rare and b) Emboar's Shiny is sick. Bonus: Triple Stardust is among the best in the game.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

The pattern: The last four months have been pretty good for Community Days. In April, Snivy got us hyped for the first Starter Community Day in over a year. In May, we were brought back down to the bleak reality of the current state of this event with Swablu Community Day. Then, in June, we were treated to perhaps the most hyped Community Day ever with Gible as the star. Now, Tepig follows through for a Community Day that felt like the travesties of the past two years never happened. But they did. We had Magikarp, Machop, and a host of other common species with their Shinies already released and moves that were, at best, a minor step up. The only real bad thing about Tepig Community Day is the reality that Niantic seems intent on not sticking to a pattern but rather peppering in bad Community Days with ones that players actually want. In time, we'll come to love the good ones and tolerate the bad, but for now, it's bittersweet to look back at how exciting Community Day used to be.

Overall

When the only negative about an event is the disappointing realization that the next one probably won't match the hype… that's a pretty solid event.