Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day Preparation Guide

Tomorrow is GO Fest 2020 Make-up Day in Pokémon GO. It will run Sunday August 15th from 11AM to 2PM local time, as an apology of sorts from Niantic for the server issues during the first day of GO Fest 2020. Later on today, we will be reporting what exactly the day will entail as it begins in New Zealand before the rest of the world, but first, Pokémon GO players should get ready for the event. Bleeding Cool is here to help, with our pre-launch series, GO Fest 2020 Make-up Day Preparation Guide.

Items

Having the amount of of Poké Balls we suggested in our initial GO Fest 2020 guide isn't necessary for this event. Instead of twenty hours, it will last three, showcasing the following biomes:

11:00 a.m.: Fire

12:00 p.m.: Water

1:00 p.m.: Friendship

We would suggest a minimum of 400 Poké Balls and 200 Ultra Balls. Currently, the Ball nerf on Gifts seems to have been removed, allowing trainers to stock up on these by opening Gifts.

Beyond the Poké Ball situation, we would recommend 100 Revives, 50 Max Revives, and 100 Hyper or Max Potions if you intend on making raiding a major part of GO Fest Make-up Day. Stay tuned to our reports tonight, where we will confirm if the expected raid line-up of Kyogre, Groudon, Gible, Alolan Exeggutor from Day One of GO Fest will return for the Make-up Day.

Item Bag Space

Leaving space for 500 items would be smart, as Gifts opened during GO Fest 2020 Make-up Day may contain Rare Candies.

Pokémon Storage

Our biggest tip is to transfer all Pokémon that you don't plan on keeping. Take stock of what you really think you'll trade and what is more of an unlikely situation. For example, swapping Rayquazas for a Lucky chance is smart… but are you going to do it forty times? Transfer. You'll want the room for all of the rare spawns you will encounter at GO Fest 2020 Make-up Day.

Where to play GO Fest 2020 Make-up Day

If your area is on lockdown, Niantic has optimized the game so you can safely play from home using just incense. If you are able to walk around safely, this will lead to increased encounters. The best places to play are downtown areas if walks, where Pokéstops are dense, and the best places if you are playing while driving (safely, parking to check Pokémon or riding shotgun) are shopping centers. Employing a mixture of the Incense and PokéStop method will maximize your hunt.

If you venture outside, be sure to wear a mask and social distance.