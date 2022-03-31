Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Confirmed As A Remote & In-Person Event

With all of the changes to Pokémon GO this year, many trainers were worried about GO Fest 2022. For the past two years, Niantic offered a remote GO Fest, bringing the biggest event of the year to Trainers rather than necessitating travel to international locations. This came as a result of the pandemic and with other pandemic bonuses such as buffed stationary Incense rescinded, it made sense that many were concerned that GO Fest, too, would be changed. And there is a change, but it's not quite as scary as some feared. Pokémon GO Fest 2022 will return with in-person events… but I am thrilled to inform you that this will not be at the expense of the remote version. Niantic has confirmed that this year's GO Fest will be both remote and on-location. Let's get into the details.

Today, Niantic announced that Pokémon GO Fest 2022 will be a two-day global event running from Saturday, June 4th, 2022, and Sunday, June 5th, 2022, with a bonus finale event on Saturday, August 27, 2022. There are no details on what this bonus event will be as of yet.

Here is what Niantic has to say about in-person GO Fest 2022 celebrations:

Additionally, Trainers will also be able to enjoy in-person Pokémon GO Fest events in the following locations. Friday, July 1, 2022, to Sunday, July 3, 2022: Berlin, Germany Friday, July 22, 2022, to Sunday, July 24, 2022: Seattle, WA, USA Friday, August 5, 2022, to Sunday, August 7, 2022: Sapporo, Japan

Niantic continues to address the gap between the previous in-person GO Fest back in 2019.

It's been nearly three years since Pokémon GO Fest 2019 was brought to life in Dortmund, Chicago and Yokohama and we're excited to return to the roots of this annual event while continuing to host the global experience that millions of Trainers have enjoyed. Whether you're participating in the global event or planning to join us in person, we can't wait to celebrate together. Let's GO!

