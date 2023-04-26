Pokémon GO Fest 2023 Comes To NYC & London Before Going Global Niantic Labs announces that Pokémon GO Fest 2023 will come to NYC, Osaka, and London before going global with another major remote event.

Pokémon GO Fest returns as both in-person events and a remote global event for 2023. Every year, Niantic has hosted this celebration of their flagship game. These events often debut many new Shiny Pokémon and Costumed Pokémon while giving Trainers major changes to battle rare species, including Legendaries in Raids and powerful Shadows through Team GO Rocket. Notably, these events also see the debut of a Mythical Pokémon every year. Previous GO Fest Mythical releases include Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Victini, Meloetta, and Shaymin. Let's take a look at the first piece of information from this year's events.

Here are the dates and locations for upcoming Pokémon GO Fest 2023 events:

London at Brickwell Park from August 4th, 2023 – August 6th, 2023. Trainers can pick one day.

Osaka at Expo'70 Second Location from August 4th, 2023 – August 6th, 2023. Trainers can pick one day.

New York at Randall's Island Park from August 18th, 2023 – August 20th, 2023. Trainers can pick one day.

Pokémon GO Fest Global as a digital remote event from August 26th – August 27th, 10 AM – 6 PM. There is a pre-order bonus of two bonus Timed Research questlines for those who purchase before July 5th.

Details for these Pokémon GO Fest in-person events include:

Tickets purchased for in-person events include both the Park Experience and the City Experience

The Park Experience leads to a choice between Morning Park Experience and Afternoon Park Experience

Optional add-ons include: Raid Lover bonuses from Friday to Sunday include: Up to 18 free Raid Passes per day from Gyms 6 additional Candy for catching Pokémon in Tier Five and Mega Raids Three additional Candy XL from catching Pokémon in Tier Five and Mega Raids Egg-Thustiast bonuses from Friday to Sunday include: 1/4 Egg Hatch distance Increased chance of receiving 10KM Eggs Triple Hatch XP Triple Hatch Stardust Triple Hatch Candy

Citywide Gameplay

T-Shirt Pre-Order

Tickets can be ordered here.