Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hidden Gems, pokemon, Pokémon Air Adventures

Pokémon GO In-Person Only Event Air Adventures Begins This Weekend

Pokémon GO's in-person only event Air Adventures 2023 begins this weekend in South Kora with a focus on Mega Latias & Latios.

Niantic kicks off the in-person Air Adventures event for Pokémon GO players at Jeju Island, South Korea this weekend. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Adventure Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, July 28 – 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and July 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 28 – 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and July 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Event Features: The in-person bonuses include: Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon Special Research, Field Research, Collection Challenge Latios and Latias photobomb encounters from taking GO Snapshots Location Cards: Niantic writes: Ticket-holding Trainers who participate in in-person Mega Raids during the event will have a chance to receive a Jeju Island Location Card after catching Latias or Latios! From Friday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time, all Trainers on Jeju Island, with or without an event ticket, can take snapshots for surprise appearances from Pikachu wearing a blue shirt (Citrus) and Farfetch'd! During the event, special Pokémon Air Adventures–themed stickers will be available to all Trainers, with or without an event ticket, by spinning PokéStops and from Gifts! Three special Trades Eight-hour Incense when activated during the event More frequent Team GO Rocket Balloons Six additional Raid Passes from spinning Gyms Buddies may find a Paper Airplane souvenir

The in-person bonuses include: Featured Pokémon: Niantic writes: "Pikachu wearing a blue shirt (Citrus) will be appearing in the wild on Jeju Island! This particular Pikachu will appear starting on Friday, July 28, 2023, and will be available for over a year! Plus, be sure to look out for Farfetch'd, the Wild Duck Pokémon! Farfetch'd can only be found in certain areas of East Asia, including Jeju Island. Pokémon Air Adventures ticket holders may encounter the following Pokémon while exploring Jeju Island during the date and time listed on their event ticket."

Niantic writes: Event Raids: Tier One: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle Tier Three: Charizard, Gyarados, Dragonite Mega Raids: Mega Latios and Mega Latias

Wild spawns : Bulbasaur, Charmander, Charizard, Squirtle, Flying Pikachu with multicolored balloons, Flying Pikachu with orange balloons, Pikachu wearing a blue shirt (Citrus), Jigglypuff, Growlithe, Farfetch'd, Magikarp, Gyarados, Eevee, Mareep, Gligar, Slugma, Mantine, Buizel, Drifloon, and Noibat. Every single listed Pokémon is available to encounter in its Shiny form.

: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Charizard, Squirtle, Flying Pikachu with multicolored balloons, Flying Pikachu with orange balloons, Pikachu wearing a blue shirt (Citrus), Jigglypuff, Growlithe, Farfetch'd, Magikarp, Gyarados, Eevee, Mareep, Gligar, Slugma, Mantine, Buizel, Drifloon, and Noibat. Every single listed Pokémon is available to encounter in its Shiny form. Exclusive moves: The following Pokémon will know these moves: Evolve Ivysaur to get a Venusaur that knows Frenzy Plant Evolve Charmeleon to get a Charizard that knows Blast Burn Evolve a Wartortle to get a Blastoise that knows Hydro Cannon Catch a Latias that knows Mist Ball Catch a Latios that knows Luster Purge

The following Pokémon will know these moves:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!