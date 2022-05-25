Pokémon GO Kicks Off Alola To Alola Recap Event Today

The Alola to Alola event begins today in Pokémon GO, bringing the Season of Alola to a close. Let's see what is happening in the game.

Here are the details for today's Alola to Alola event happening in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Today, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 8:00 PM.

Wild spawns: Common: Alolan Rattata, Cubone, Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos Rare: Alolan Meowth, Alolan Exeggutor

7km Eggs: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Alolan Diglett* Alolan Meowth, Alolan Geodude, Alolan Grimer, Dewpider, Fomantis, Stufful, Oranguru

Field Research: Tasks will lead to encounters with Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos.

Tasks will lead to encounters with Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos. Raids: Tier One: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Geodude, Alolan Diglett, Alolan Grimer, Rockruff Tier Three: Alolan Raichu, Alolan Exeggutor, Alolan Marowak Tier Five: Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini While not part of the event, Mega Altaria will be in Mega Raids

Collection Challenge: Completing this challenge will result in 15,000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls, and an encounter with Rockruff. Rockruff is so far Gym/Egg-exclusive which gives it a higher Shiny rate, so this is a pretty cool reward.

Special Research: Those who completed the previous four Season of Alola Special Researches focused on the four Island Guardians of Alola will unlock a new Research that is customizable. Niantic describes it as such: Trainers can choose between Melemele Island, Akala Island, Ula'Ula Island, and Poni Island adventures to enjoy different tasks and rewards based on their selection[…] Tickets to access the end-of-Season Special story will also be available in the shop for $4.99 USD (or equivalent pricing tier). Trainers who obtain the end-of-Season Special Research story by completing the four individual Special Research paths will be able to purchase the ticket in the shop for additional rewards.

Evolution bonus: For the first time ever, we're going to be able to evolve Cubone up to Alolan Marowak. This Alolan Marowak will know the Charged Attack Shadow Bone. The ability to evolve Shiny Shadow Cubones up to Shiny Shadow Alolan Marowak is the only truly new content offered in this event.

Event bonuses: Double Stardust from opening Gifts.