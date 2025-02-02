Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Enamorus, pokemon

Pokémon GO Raids & Events For February 2025: Enamorus & More

Unova dominates Pokémon GO's slate of Raids and events for February 2025, which comes to a head with the Road to Unova event.

Article Summary Discover February 2025’s Pokémon GO Raids, featuring Enamorus and other Unova creatures.

Get ready for the Road to Unova event spotlighting Legendary and Shiny Pokémon.

Join special raids, Mega events, and Community Days with exclusive Pokémon moves.

Weekly Spotlight Hours and Research Breakthroughs offer unique Pokémon encounters.

Niantic has announced a busy month of Raids and events for Pokémon GO in February, including a Legendary-heaven Road to Unova event. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five Star raids in Pokémon GO in February 2025:

January 24 – February 6: Dialga (can be Shiny)

Dialga (can be Shiny) February 6 – February 17: Enamorus in its Incarnate Form

Enamorus in its Incarnate Form February 17 – February 24: Yveltal (can be Shiny) & Xerneas (can be Shiny)

Yveltal (can be Shiny) & Xerneas (can be Shiny) February 24 – February 28: Special Daily Raids will feature Unova Pokémon. Each of these will be in Raids all day and will also get a special Raid Hour. Trainers will have a chance of encountering Pokémon with a special background. February 24: Genesect in all of its Drives, including Normal Drive, Shock Drive, Chill Drive, Burn Drive, and Douse Drive (can be Shiny) February 25: Virizion, Terrakion, and Cobalion (all can be Shiny, all will have the special attack Sacred Sword) February 26: Tornadus with Bleakwind Storm, Thundurus with Windbolt Storm, Landorus with Sandsear Store (all can be Shiny, all will be in their Therian Formes) February 27: Reshiram with Fusion Flare (can be Shiny) February 28: Zekrom with Fusion Bolt (can be Shiny)

Special Daily Raids will feature Unova Pokémon. Each of these will be in Raids all day and will also get a special Raid Hour. Trainers will have a chance of encountering Pokémon with a special background. Weekends in February: Shadow Regirock (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in February 2025:

February 3 – February 10: Squirtle, Machop, Krabby, Moltres, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble.

Squirtle, Machop, Krabby, Moltres, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble. February 10 -February 17: Machop, Cryogonal, Skwovet, Falinks, and Scorbunny. All can be Shiny except Scorbunny.

Machop, Cryogonal, Skwovet, Falinks, and Scorbunny. All can be Shiny except Scorbunny. February 17 – February 24: Machop, Pidove, Falinks, and Grookey. All can be Shiny except Grookey.

Machop, Pidove, Falinks, and Grookey. All can be Shiny except Grookey. February 24 – March 3: Pidove, Darumaka, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble.

Pidove, Darumaka, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble. March 3 – March 4: Gastly, Beldum, Pidove, Darumaka, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this February 2025:

January 24 – February 6: Mega Medicham (can be Shiny)

Mega Medicham (can be Shiny) February 6 – February 17: Mega Tyranitar (can be Shiny)

Mega Tyranitar (can be Shiny) February 17 – February 24: Mega Garchomp (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in February 2025:

February 5 – 8, 2025: Small Yet Strong

Small Yet Strong February 9, 2025: Karrablast & Shelmet Community Day

Karrablast & Shelmet Community Day February 11 – 15, 2025: Beloved Buddies

Beloved Buddies February 15, 2025: Hoopa Unbound Raid Day

Hoopa Unbound Raid Day February 18 – 20, 2025: Scattered to the Winds

Scattered to the Winds February 24 – March 1, 2025: Road to Unova

Road to Unova March 1 – 2, 2025: Pokémon GO Tour: Unova – Global

The Max Monday features for the month of February 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

Monday, February 3: Dynamax Moltres (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Moltres (can be Shiny) Monday, February 10: Dynamax Skwovet (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Skwovet (can be Shiny) Monday, February 17: Dynamax Pidove (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Pidove (can be Shiny) Monday, February 24: Dynamax Darumaka (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Darumaka (can be Shiny) Monday, March 3:Dynamax Beldum (can be Shiny)

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in February 2025:

Tuesday, February 4: Carvanha with double Evolution XP, can be Shiny

Carvanha with double Evolution XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, February 11: Luvdisc with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Luvdisc with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, February 18: Inkay with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Inkay with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, February 25: Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott with double catch Candy, all can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of February 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, February 5: Dialga (can be Shiny)

Dialga (can be Shiny) Wednesday, February 12: Enamorus (can be Shiny)

Enamorus (can be Shiny) Wednesday, February 19: Yveltal (can be Shiny) & Xerneas (can be Shiny)

Yveltal (can be Shiny) & Xerneas (can be Shiny) See above for special additional Raid Hours

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from December 3, 2024 until March 4, 2025:

Alolan Raichu, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Hisuian Avalugg, can be Shiny

Pancham, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o, can be Shiny

Frigibax

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!