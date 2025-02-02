Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Enamorus, pokemon
Pokémon GO Raids & Events For February 2025: Enamorus & More
Unova dominates Pokémon GO's slate of Raids and events for February 2025, which comes to a head with the Road to Unova event.
Niantic has announced a busy month of Raids and events for Pokémon GO in February, including a Legendary-heaven Road to Unova event. Let's get into the details.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five Star raids in Pokémon GO in February 2025:
- January 24 – February 6: Dialga (can be Shiny)
- February 6 – February 17: Enamorus in its Incarnate Form
- February 17 – February 24: Yveltal (can be Shiny) & Xerneas (can be Shiny)
- February 24 – February 28: Special Daily Raids will feature Unova Pokémon. Each of these will be in Raids all day and will also get a special Raid Hour. Trainers will have a chance of encountering Pokémon with a special background.
- February 24: Genesect in all of its Drives, including Normal Drive, Shock Drive, Chill Drive, Burn Drive, and Douse Drive (can be Shiny)
- February 25: Virizion, Terrakion, and Cobalion (all can be Shiny, all will have the special attack Sacred Sword)
- February 26: Tornadus with Bleakwind Storm, Thundurus with Windbolt Storm, Landorus with Sandsear Store (all can be Shiny, all will be in their Therian Formes)
- February 27: Reshiram with Fusion Flare (can be Shiny)
- February 28: Zekrom with Fusion Bolt (can be Shiny)
- Weekends in February: Shadow Regirock (can be Shiny)
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in February 2025:
- February 3 – February 10: Squirtle, Machop, Krabby, Moltres, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble.
- February 10 -February 17: Machop, Cryogonal, Skwovet, Falinks, and Scorbunny. All can be Shiny except Scorbunny.
- February 17 – February 24: Machop, Pidove, Falinks, and Grookey. All can be Shiny except Grookey.
- February 24 – March 3: Pidove, Darumaka, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble.
- March 3 – March 4: Gastly, Beldum, Pidove, Darumaka, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble.
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this February 2025:
- January 24 – February 6: Mega Medicham (can be Shiny)
- February 6 – February 17: Mega Tyranitar (can be Shiny)
- February 17 – February 24: Mega Garchomp (can be Shiny)
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in February 2025:
- February 5 – 8, 2025: Small Yet Strong
- February 9, 2025: Karrablast & Shelmet Community Day
- February 11 – 15, 2025: Beloved Buddies
- February 15, 2025: Hoopa Unbound Raid Day
- February 18 – 20, 2025: Scattered to the Winds
- February 24 – March 1, 2025: Road to Unova
- March 1 – 2, 2025: Pokémon GO Tour: Unova – Global
The Max Monday features for the month of February 2025 in Pokémon GO are:
- Monday, February 3: Dynamax Moltres (can be Shiny)
- Monday, February 10: Dynamax Skwovet (can be Shiny)
- Monday, February 17:Dynamax Pidove (can be Shiny)
- Monday, February 24:Dynamax Darumaka (can be Shiny)
- Monday, March 3:Dynamax Beldum (can be Shiny)
These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in February 2025:
- Tuesday, February 4: Carvanha with double Evolution XP, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, February 11: Luvdisc with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, February 18: Inkay with double catch XP, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, February 25: Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott with double catch Candy, all can be Shiny
The Raid Hours for the month of February 2025 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, February 5: Dialga (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, February 12: Enamorus (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, February 19: Yveltal (can be Shiny) & Xerneas (can be Shiny)
- See above for special additional Raid Hours
Current Research Breakthrough encounters from December 3, 2024 until March 4, 2025:
- Alolan Raichu, can be Shiny
- Furfrou, can be Shiny
- Hisuian Avalugg, can be Shiny
- Pancham, can be Shiny
- Jangmo-o, can be Shiny
- Frigibax
