Pokémon GO Raids & Events For February 2025: Enamorus & More

Unova dominates Pokémon GO's slate of Raids and events for February 2025, which comes to a head with the Road to Unova event.

Niantic has announced a busy month of Raids and events for Pokémon GO in February, including a Legendary-heaven Road to Unova event. Let's get into the details.

Road to Unova event graphic for Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Road to Unova event graphic for Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five Star raids in Pokémon GO in February 2025:

  • January 24 – February 6: Dialga (can be Shiny)
  • February 6 – February 17: Enamorus in its Incarnate Form
  • February 17 – February 24: Yveltal (can be Shiny) & Xerneas (can be Shiny)
  • February 24 – February 28: Special Daily Raids will feature Unova Pokémon. Each of these will be in Raids all day and will also get a special Raid Hour. Trainers will have a chance of encountering Pokémon with a special background.
    • February 24: Genesect in all of its Drives, including Normal Drive, Shock Drive, Chill Drive, Burn Drive, and Douse Drive (can be Shiny)
    • February 25: Virizion, Terrakion, and Cobalion (all can be Shiny, all will have the special attack Sacred Sword)
    • February 26: Tornadus with Bleakwind Storm, Thundurus with Windbolt Storm, Landorus with Sandsear Store (all can be Shiny, all will be in their Therian Formes)
    • February 27: Reshiram with Fusion Flare (can be Shiny)
    • February 28: Zekrom with Fusion Bolt (can be Shiny)
  • Weekends in February: Shadow Regirock (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in February 2025:

  • February 3 – February 10: Squirtle, Machop, Krabby, Moltres, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble.
  • February 10 -February 17: Machop, Cryogonal, Skwovet, Falinks, and Scorbunny. All can be Shiny except Scorbunny.
  • February 17 – February 24: Machop, Pidove, Falinks, and Grookey. All can be Shiny except Grookey.
  • February 24 – March 3: Pidove, Darumaka, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble.
  • March 3 – March 4: Gastly, Beldum, Pidove, Darumaka, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this February 2025:

  • January 24 – February 6: Mega Medicham (can be Shiny)
  • February 6 – February 17: Mega Tyranitar (can be Shiny)
  • February 17 – February 24: Mega Garchomp (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in February 2025:

  • February 5 – 8, 2025: Small Yet Strong
  • February 9, 2025: Karrablast & Shelmet Community Day
  • February 11 – 15, 2025: Beloved Buddies
  • February 15, 2025: Hoopa Unbound Raid Day
  • February 18 – 20, 2025: Scattered to the Winds
  • February 24 – March 1, 2025: Road to Unova
  • March 1 – 2, 2025: Pokémon GO Tour: Unova – Global

The Max Monday features for the month of February 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

  • Monday, February 3: Dynamax Moltres (can be Shiny)
  • Monday, February 10: Dynamax Skwovet (can be Shiny)
  • Monday, February 17:Dynamax Pidove (can be Shiny)
  • Monday, February 24:Dynamax Darumaka (can be Shiny)
  • Monday, March 3:Dynamax Beldum (can be Shiny)

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in February 2025:

  • Tuesday, February 4: Carvanha with double Evolution XP, can be Shiny
  • Tuesday, February 11: Luvdisc with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny
  • Tuesday, February 18: Inkay with double catch XP, can be Shiny
  • Tuesday, February 25: Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott with double catch Candy, all can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of February 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

  • Wednesday, February 5: Dialga (can be Shiny)
  • Wednesday, February 12: Enamorus (can be Shiny)
  • Wednesday, February 19: Yveltal (can be Shiny) & Xerneas (can be Shiny)
  • See above for special additional Raid Hours

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from December 3, 2024 until March 4, 2025:

  • Alolan Raichu, can be Shiny
  • Furfrou, can be Shiny
  • Hisuian Avalugg, can be Shiny
  • Pancham, can be Shiny
  • Jangmo-o, can be Shiny
  • Frigibax

