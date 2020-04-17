Pokémon GO Reschedules Abra Community Day For April 25th

Niantic revealed today that the Abra Community Day event for Pokémon GO has been pushed back this month to April 25th. According to the devs, the move was made to make it easier for more people to participate from anywhere, including from home. Which is a blessing considering most of the country is either in self-quarantine or lockdown. The event will take place from 11am-5pm local time, extended an extra three hours for everyone. Here are the details from Niantic themselves about the changes and what the event will entail.

"Remember our previous Abra Community Day announcement? From that, the following will still be happening.

Abra will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Abra.

Evolve Abra during the event or up to two hours afterward to obtain an Alakazam that knows an exclusive attack. We'd like to announce here that that exclusive attack will be the Fighting-type Fast Attack Counter!

For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to unlock a Community Day–exclusive Special Research story—Investigating Illusions! Complete it for 13,000 Stardust, a Poffin, a Rocket Radar, and other rewards. Stay tuned for when tickets go live! The ticket to this Special Research story event is nonrefundable. Subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service.

We're continuing to prioritize Pokémon GO experiences that can be enjoyed in individual settings. Here are some things we're temporarily changing for Community Day: Play at Home Edition.

As mentioned above, Community Day will now run for six hours instead of the regular three.

The bonus will now be 3× Catch Stardust. This will be the perfect time to collect Stardust and power up your Pokémon for the GO Battle League!

Instead of Lure Modules, Incense will last for three hours for the duration of the event.

Buddy Pokémon with a Buddy Level of Great Buddy or higher will bring you helpful items, such as Poké Balls, throughout the event. To take full advantage of this bonus, check out this help center article to learn how to get to Great Buddy with your buddy.

There'll be a special one-time purchase April Community Day bundle, featuring an Elite Charged TM, 30 Ultra Balls, three Super Incubators, and three Incense for 1,280 PokéCoins.

Take a snapshot during Community Day for a surprise!"