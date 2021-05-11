Pokémon GO Reveals Details Of Luminous Legends Y Event

Niantic has announced the full details for the Luminous Legends Y event in Pokémon GO, which will introduce the Legendary Pokémon Yveltal and close out the Season of Legends.

The full details for the Luminous Legends Y event in Pokémon GO are split into two parts.

Part One will focus primarily on Dark-type Pokémon.

Date and time: Tuesday, May 18th at 10 AM until Monday, May 24th at 8 PM.

Yveltal in Tier Five raids.

New Team GO Rocket content will be released including changes to the Grunts' "battle strategies," including a new feature where you can battle two Grunts at once.

New Shadow Pokémon.

Pancham will enter the 12 KM Strange Egg pool.

Dark-type Pokémon spawning in the wild, with Houndour and Carvanha mentioned by name in the announcement. Some of the spawns from the Y event will continue, including Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy.

Team GO Rocket Timed Research will be featured.

The 7 KM Gift Egg pool will switch to Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin.

Galarian Zigzagoon will be available through Field Research and AR Mapping tasks.

Big one here! Remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon with a Charged TM.

Part Two will switch to an Eevee-themed event for the special release of Sylveon.

Date and time: Tuesday, May 25th at 10 AM through Monday, May 31st at 8 PM

Sylveon will arrive in Pokémon GO at long last.

Eevee and Ralts will join the event spawn pool.

The 7 KM Gift Egg pool will switch to Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Azurill, Spritzee, and Swirlix.

Eeveelutions will appear in Tier Three raids and Field Research.

A global challenge will run from May 15th at 12 AM (before the start of the event) unit Sunday May 23rd. If the Pokémon GO player base can collectively defeat 25 Million Team GO Rocket Grunts, the following features will be added to Part Two: