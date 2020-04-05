"Pokémon GO" Reveals The April 2020 Spotlight Hours

Niantic knows you might be feeling cooped up, so in order to help get you out of the house a little, they've revealed new spotlight hours for Pokémon GO. The company took a ton of feedback from players about both the Spotlight Hour and Mystery Bonus Hour over the past month or so and applied it to the game. Below are the new set of specific days they'll run on, which will kick off on April 7th and run every Tuesday this month starting at 6pm local time. Here are the details they released for the month of April.

We're continuing to test these minievents, and we're happy to report that we'll be combining them into one weekly event for the month of April. We wanted to provide some information on this combined event in advance so you can prepare. For the month of April, Pokémon Spotlight Hour will take place every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. local time, but this time around, both a Pokémon and a special bonus will be featured! For each Pokémon Spotlight Hour, you can expect a different Pokémon and bonus. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 : Purrloin will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.

: Purrloin will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 : Magnemite will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

: Magnemite will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 : Wobbuffet will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

: Wobbuffet will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon. Tuesday, April 28, 2020: Pidgey will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

The changes seem to reflect the idea that many players can't participate throughout the day because of their work schedules. So it seems Niantic chose dates and times that weren't high-priority days for most of the working class, as well as times where you could easily get outside after work. Of course, these changes were most likely picked out ahead of all the coronavirus stuff, so there's no way they could predict we'd all be sitting at home right now. At the very least, you now have something to look forward to every Tuesday evening as we jump into Spring.