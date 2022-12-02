Pokémon GO Teases Winter Holiday 2022 Events & More

Pokémon GO has begun to tease the Winter Holiday 2022 event along with a new slate of releases for the month of December, which kicks off the new Season of Mythical Wishes. Among those Mythical Wishes of course is Keldeo, who will be released in just over a week in a new Special Research. Let's get into the details.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in December 2022:

December 6th – 11th, 2022 : Mythic Blade event

December 10th, 2022 : Elite Raids return at 11 AM, 2 PM, and 5 PM

December 10th – 11th, 2022 : Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research. This will of course see the release of the Mythical Pokémon Keldeo who is summoned this month by the Swords of Justice Virizion, Terrakion, and Cobalion who are in raids.

December 17th – 18th, 2022 : December 2022 Community Day. This will almost certainly be the annual catch-up Community Day where all previous Pokémon featured in Community Days this year will be available in the wild.

: Winter Holiday Event Part Two December 24th : Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day, marking Hisuian Avalugg's debut in the game from 2 PM – 5 PM

Spotlight Hours include:

December 13th, 2022: Spheal with double XP for catching

December 20th, 2022: Bergmite with double Candy for catching

December 27th, 2022: Cubchoo with double Candy for transferring

We can also now confirm full details of the Hoenn Mega Raid Day event happening tomorrow:

Date and time: Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at 2 PM – 5 PM local time.

Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at 2 PM – 5 PM local time. Mega Pokémon debuts: Mega Sceptile will be released and will know the Community Day Charged Attack of Frenzy Plant when caught during event hours. Mega Blaziken will be released and will know the Community Day Charged Attack of Blast Burn when caught during event hours. Mega Swampert will be released and will know the Community Day Charged Attack of Hydro Cannon when caught during event hours.

Increased Shiny chance: Normally, when Mega-capable Pokémon is encountered, it has a Shiny rate of approximately one in 60. While Niantic does not specifically say what the Shiny rates will be during Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day for these Pokémon, historically Raid Days have consistently used a Shiny rate of approximately one in ten.

Normally, when Mega-capable Pokémon is encountered, it has a Shiny rate of approximately one in 60. While Niantic does not specifically say what the Shiny rates will be during Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day for these Pokémon, historically Raid Days have consistently used a Shiny rate of approximately one in ten. Extra raid passes: Spinning Gyms will get you five extra Raid Passes. These are in-person, standard Raid Passes.

Spinning Gyms will get you five extra Raid Passes. These are in-person, standard Raid Passes. Event exclusive ticket: For $5 USD, Trainers who purchase a ticket will enjoy the following bonuses from 2 PM to 10 PM on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. These bonuses include: Six extra Raid Passes from spinning Gyms for a total of twelve. Increased chance of a Rare Candy XL drop 50% more XP from Raids Double Stardust from Raids

For $5 USD, Trainers who purchase a ticket will enjoy the following bonuses from 2 PM to 10 PM on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. These bonuses include: