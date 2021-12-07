Pokémon GO Tour: Johto Releases All Generation 2 Shinies & More

Niantic has announced the full details for Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. As both a follow-up to last year's Kanto-themed Tour event and the culmination of the current Season of Heritage, this event will see the release of all Generation Two species in their Shiny forms. Let's get into the details.

Here is everything that the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto ticket will get you:

Date & Time: Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, both a global event and ticketed experience will be live.

In-person event: Sunday, February 27, 2022, will see in-person events happening at select locations. Stay tuned for a full, dedicated piece for this event. For now, Niantic writes: "As an homage to the end of the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver games, Trainers will take the next step in their journey with the appearance of Pokémon from the Kanto region. Stay tuned for more information!"

Every Johto species: All Generation Two Pokémon will either appear in the wild, in raids, in encounters from research tasks, from Incense, from Eggs, via trading with friends or via Evolution.

Special research: Celebi will be rewarded to players. It will have a special move for the event. Last year's event was designed to get players Shiny Mew for Kanto, but considering we already have Shiny Celebi, this is a great way to incentivize play for Pokémon GO Tour: Johto.

Masterwork Research: Just like the Kanto tour, the Johto ticket will exclusive Masterwork Research story once the Special Research is completed. This questline is meant to be worked on over a long period of time.

Shiny drop: All Generation Two Pokémon will be available in their Shiny forms, including those who weren't previously released! The featured Unown letters of G, O, T, U, R, and J will also be Shiny-capable. Shiny odds will be boosted for different species depending on if the Silver or Gold version of the event is picked.

Collection challenges: There will be nine!

Free bundle: Three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop for no cost.

Egg bonuses: 1/4 hatch distance Double hatch Candy

Catch Bonus: Extra catch Candy when catching Johto Pokémon.

More "daily" raid passes: Nine free Raid Passes can be unlocked by spinning Gyms.

Other bonuses: Event medal. Snapshot Photobombs: Almost for sure Smeargle. Special stickers.



Non-ticketed features will include:

"Some" Generation Two species: Niantic writes: "Some Pokémon originally discovered in Johto will be appearing in the wild, appearing in raids, and hatching from 7 km Eggs. Some Pokémon originally discovered in Johto that are usually exclusive to certain regions in the world will also be appearing in raids worldwide." No specifics there.

Babies in the Eggs: Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Togepi will be hatching from 2 km Eggs.

Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Togepi will be hatching from 2 km Eggs. Timed Research: Based on Trainer Battles.

Stay tuned for dedicated pieces breaking down the differences between the Gold and Silver versions and news regarding the in-person event.