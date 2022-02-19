Pokémon GO Tour: Johto Will Have On-Location Celebrations In Europe

One week before Pokémon GO Tour: Johto is set to kick-off as a digital event, Niantic has announced in-person components that will arrive in Europe. This will not be a secondary event but rather physical, on-location set-ups that are themed to the digital Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. In short, there will be no gameplay differences.

Niantic announced the details over on the official Pokémon GO blog, writing:

We're excited to announce that real-world Pokémon GO Tour: Johto celebrations will be held in select cities across Europe on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Enjoy one of the photo ops while playing and trading with fellow Trainers. There's no registration needed to join in on the fun! Not able to make it to these in-person events? Don't worry! You'll still be able to participate in Pokémon GO Tour: Johto from wherever you are, no matter where you play, and the in-game ticketed and nonticketed experiences will still be the same for everyone around the world. The real-world celebrations are scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Of course, there is the issue of the current situation in the world. While things are obviously closer to normal than the time when Niantic had to postpone three Safari Zones at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they also have a bit in the blog addressing ongoing concerns. They write:

As you plan your weekend, please adhere to local policies, guidelines, and restrictions regarding travel. Please be aware of your surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. All events in these cities involve working closely with city governments and councils to ensure players' safety, and events are COVID-19 compliant.

The list of participating locations is as follows:

Linz, AT: City-Park

Berlin, DE: Britzer Garten*

Dortmund, DE: Westfalenpark*

Essen, DE: Burgplatz

Hamburg, DE: Überseeboulevard

Hannover, DE: Steintorplatz

Warsaw, PL: Electrownia Powisle Shopping Mall

Bristol, UK: Broadmead

Cardiff, UK: Churchill Way

Edinburgh, UK: Castle Street

Liverpool, UK: Liverpool One

London, UK: St. Alfege Park

London, UK: Whitfield Gardens

Manchester, UK: Piccadilly Gardens *There is an entrance fee for Britzer Garten and Westfalenpark. For Details please turn to the website of the park.

