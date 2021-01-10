Pokémon GO Unova Celebration Event 2021 Review

The Unova Celebration Event is wrapping up in Pokémon GO. This seems to be the structure Niantic plans to use for the next series of events leading up to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, so let's take a look at what worked and what didn't work.

What Worked For This Pokémon GO Event

The spawns. Shiny Snivy surprised us all, and Niantic did right by having it feature prominently in the wild. Roggenrola, a highly desired Shiny, was also fairly easy to find. Every event needs a somewhat rare Pokémon to keep things interesting and Ferroseed fit that role, though I did find it fair and possible to find.

Burn Drive Genesect, to an extent. While I personally don't love Niantic's treating of this minor change to its attack as a wholly different Pokémon that will receive its own independent Shiny release, I like that we finally got something new in the raid rotation.

What Didn't Work For This Pokémon GO Event

It's not exactly fair to put the Collection Challenge here, but I'll do so with a caveat. This was a very easy challenge and it had low-level rewards that matched its difficulty. The reason it goes here is that it is hard not to compare this region-specific series of events building up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto to last year's series of region-specific events leading up to GO Fest 2020. Each of those weeks had incredibly rewarding Timed Research questlines, so while I get the idea behind the Collection Challenges, it did make this feel like a weaker version of something we've done before.

Overall

The Unova Celebration Event was a fun, light week of gameplay that was neither super hype nor boring. I personally found it to be a satisfying event with the main challenge being hunting Shiny Snivy and Ferroseed. While not exactly as exciting as the build toward GO Fest, there was a lot to enjoy in this week's event.