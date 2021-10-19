Pokémon Leaf Green Sealed, Graded Copy Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auction lots pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar collectible items, has put a rare sealed, graded copy of Pokémon Leaf Green for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance handheld game system up for auction! This game, a remake of Pokémon Green, which was never officially released outside of Japan due to graphics-quality issues, among other things, remains a favorite of many among mainline games in the iconic Pokémon media franchise. Prospective bidders for this auction have until Tuesday, October 19th, to place a bid on this awesome video game cartridge complete in its box.

Pokémon Leaf Green is notably different from the game; it is deemed a remake of Pokémon Green in a variety of ways that aren't just cosmetic. For one, players have the opportunity at the beginning of the game to choose to play as a girl instead of a boy, the first time this applies to a game taking place primarily in Kanto (Pokémon Crystal, a game that does partly take place in the franchises' take on the Kanto region, does allow players to choose to be a girl, but as that game mostly takes place in the Johto region, we aren't counting it here). Furthermore, this game includes the ability to traverse the Sevii Islands, a location not included in any other game besides its sister game, Pokémon Fire Red. Also of note among many other differences includes the capacity to find and capture various Pokémon from outside of the original 151 species.

If you wish to place a bid on this copy of Pokémon Leaf Green, please kindly take note that you have until Tuesday, October 19th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!