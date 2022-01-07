Pokémon Legends: Arceus Becomes Latest Tetris 99 Maximus Cup Focus

Nintendo is launching another Maximus Cup event in Tetris 99 this week, and the focus this time around is Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The latest entry to the Pokémon series hasn't even been released yet, but its not stopping them from getting fans psyched for both the game and the content to follow. As per the usual rules of the cup, you'll have the weekend from January 20th-24th to rock up 100 points in online battles to get exclusives for the game pertaining to the next major Nintendo release on the way. We have the full list of rules and timings for you below as the event will be happening two weeks from now, which gives you plenty of time to practice.

The Tetris 99 28th Maximus Cup event runs from 11 p.m. PT on January 20th to 10:59 p.m. PT on January 24th. To participate, any Nintendo Switch Online member just needs to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game. In the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, which launches for the Nintendo Switch system on January 28th, you'll embark on survey missions in the ancient Hisui region, where you are tasked with studying Pokémon to complete the region's first Pokédex. In this time – long before the events of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games – you can find newly discovered Pokémon like Wyrdeer, an evolution of Stantler, and new regional forms like Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark! Explore natural expanses to catch wild Pokémon by learning their behavior, sneaking up and throwing a well-aimed Poké Ball™. Along the way, uncover the mystery surrounding the Mythical Pokémon known as Arceus!