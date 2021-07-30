Pokémon Masters EX Brings First Story Arc To A Close

DeNA Co., Ltd. has announced the end of the first Pokémon Masters EX story arc. This current arc concludes with Chapter 30, titled "The Road to Victory," beginning today. In this final chapter, the player will battle Red & Charizard, Blue & Blastoise, and Leaf & Venusaur at the Pokémon Masters League Finals. With this storyline now complete, what's next for Pokémon Masters EX?

In addition to this major news, Pokémon Masters EX has also announced another update. New Sync pairs have been added to this mobile game. Lear & Hoopa, Rachel & Umbreon, and Sawyer & Honchkrow can now be added to players' teams using the Triple Feature Poké Fair Scout. They will be available from now until August 12 at 10:59 PM Pacific.

DeNA added:

The founder of the Pokémon Masters League and creator of the artificial island of Pasio, Lear, along with his partner Pokémon Hoopa, is now available to add to players' teams. Lear & Hoopa are a Psychic-Type sync pair that can deploy moves like Hyperspace Hole, a devastating attack that never misses. Lear's two main associates, Rachel & Umbreon and Sawyer & Honchkrow, are also now available to add as sync pairs to players' teams. Rachel & Umbreon are a Normal- and Dark-Type sync pair that excels at restoring HP, while Sawyer & Honchkrow are a Dark-Type sync pair with passive skills that can increase an entire team's Defense and Sp. Def stats.

DeNA has also announced the new "Lear Takes the Lead" – solo event featuring Hoopa. They wrote:

This event, featuring Lisia, Lear, and his mischievous partner Pokémon Hoopa, is available from now until August 12 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. Players will be able to battle and earn in-game rewards such as 5-Star Power-Ups and 5-Star Scout Tickets, as they watch Lear try to get Lisia back to the live concert that Hoopa teleported her away from.

It's interesting to see this Hoopa-themed event coming now, as Niantic seems to be gearing up for the major release of Hoopa in Pokémon GO. Could this be a light tie-in? The Pokémon Company is known for using its various games to support company-wide events, so it could be.