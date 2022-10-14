Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Shows Off New Electric Gym Leader

The Pokémon Company showed off a brand new gym leader for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet today as we got a look at Gym Leader Iono​. The new gym leader, as you can see, is one of the younger ones to come to the series, as she looks more like a teenager hanging out and having fun ruling over the space. With her comes a new electric-type by the name of Bellibolt, which can only be found in the Paldea region of these two new video games. Based on the short trailer we have for you below, you can see that she is all about herself and making sure anyone who dares come to her gym pays a shocking price. Meanwhile, you can find Bellibolt out in the wild for yourself and gain that creature's unique attacks for yourself. Enjoy the info and trailer below before the games come out on November 18th.

Gym Leader Iono​

Iono is the Gym Leader of Levincia, one of the Paldea region's prominent cities, and specializes in Electric-type Pokémon. She's also known as the Supercharged Streamer, ​having gained popularity online as the host of a show called the Iono Zone.

New Pokémon: ​Bellibolt​

Bellibolt expands and contracts its elastic body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a belly button. The huge amount of electricity generated this way is then discharged from the two bumps on either side of its head that resemble eyeballs.​ Its actual eyes are adorably small and round. Bellibolt's Ability, Electromorphosis, is appearing for the first time in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Bellibolt becomes charged when hit by an attack, boosting the power of the next Electric-type move it uses.

Category : EleFrog Pokémon​

: EleFrog Pokémon​ Type : Electric ​

: Electric Height : 3'11" (1.2 m)

: 3'11" (1.2 m) Weight : 249.1 lbs. (113.0 kg)

: 249.1 lbs. (113.0 kg) Ability: Electromorphosis / Static