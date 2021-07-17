Pokémon TCG 1st Edition Base Set Booster Box Up For Bid

This is the set that started it all. Base Set introduced the Pokémon TCG to the United States in 2019, kicking off one of the most popular hobbies in the world with a killer selection of cards. With artwork by legends like lead Pokémon artist and designer Ken Sugimori and the King of Pokémon himself, Mitsuhiro Arita, Base Set cards are still remembered today as some of the most iconic collectibles ever produced. Arita's Charizard, in particular, has had an impact on the hobby for years, setting the pattern for cards featuring the Generation One Fire-breathing beast as the most collectible pull in most sets that feature it. Base Set has been reimagined many times with sets including Base Set 2, Legendary Collection, and XY: Evolutions, but the original remains a uniquely sought-after product. Collectors can head over to Heritage Auctions right now to bid on a booster box of this legendary Pokémon TCG set.

Pokémon First Edition Base Set Sealed Booster Box (Wizards of the Coast, 1999).

Are you looking for the item that will quickly become the centerpiece of your collection? Well, look no further because we have just the item for you with this Sealed First Edition Base Set Booster Box! Released on January 9, 1999 by Wizards of the Coast the Base Set included 102 cards, including the widely popular Charizard. At the time of its release the Pokémon Trading Card Game became an instant hit and has withstood the test of time continuing to be beloved by the next generations. To find a booster box like this one still sealed in its original shrink-wrap is no easy task due to the low print run, few have remained sealed and even fewer have come to market.

Whether you're opening it, storing it, or attempting to make a famous YouTuber seek you out, I wish the best of luck to everyone going for this 1st Edition Pokémon TCG: Base Set booster box.