Pokémon TCG 1st Edition Team Rocket Box Up For Auction At Heritage

Uh-oh! Here comes trouble: Heritage Auctions, a Dallas, Texas-based auction house specializing in comics, games, and collectibles, has put a rare, 1st Edition booster box of the Pokémon Trading Card Game's original Team Rocket expansion; onto the auction block! Featuring the likenesses of various Rocket Grunts and even the Boss himself, Giovanni, this booster box is a shrink-wrapped treasure trove of Pokémon TCG history. This auction will run until Thursday, April 1st at 2:50 PM Eastern Time or 1:50 PM Central Time.

This expansion set, following the success of the first three (Base Set, Jungle, and Fossil), explores the question of what happens when Pokémon go bad. Featuring "Dark" versions of such iconic creatures as Charizard (Dark Charizard #4), Gyarados (Dark Gyarados #8), and even some staple Rocket team options like Arbok and Weezing (Dark Arbok #2 and Dark Weezing #14, respectively), the Team Rocket expansion set has some beautifully-wicked holofoil cards in it. There's even a secret rare card not listed in the initial 82 card setlist!

From the auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Here we offer a sealed First Edition Team Rocket Booster Box in its original shrinkwrap. This was the fifth expansion set for the card game, and was released on April 24, 2000. The set includes Dark Raichu numbered 83/82 which made this set the first to include a secret rare card. The set was made up of 83 total cards, including the widely popular Dark Charizard! This box includes 36 packs, each with 11 cards for a total of 396 cards! Due to the fact that the box remains sealed it's highly likely that all cards inside are in GEM MINT condition.

If you want a chance at obtaining this darkly-awesome booster box from Heritage, you have until April 1st at 1:50 PM Central Time to place a bid. You can do so by clicking here! In the meantime, if you want to discuss the Pokémon TCG auction action, why not discuss it in the comments below?