Pokémon TCG 2022 End-Of-Year List: Best Products Of 2022

The Pokémon TCG has released quite a few products in 2022. As the Sword & Shield era wraps up, let's take a look back and rank the Top Five products of 2022.

Deoxys / Zeraora VMAX & VSTAR Collections: Japan released the respective Deoxys and Zeraora V, VMAX, and VSTAR cards through decks. The English-language TCG made decks available but also released these more collector-friendly collections, which included three promo cards. I personally love promo card-heavy products, as I find promo cards generally the main reason to pick up products other than booster boxes. These boxes were also incredibly well-designed. This slot could've also gone to the Kleavor VSTAR Collection, which was similar in quality but even included a Full Art V of Kleavor. These boxes slightly edge out the Kleavor Box simply by offering a better way to get the cards than Japan did, which doesn't happen a lot for us!

Pokémon TCG: Trick or Trade BOOSter Bundle: While these were never going to bait major collectors, this bag of three-card booster packs was the best gift for young collectors I've seen in years. Each pack culminated in a holographic card, and also the cute Pikachu Pumpkin stamp made this such a no-brainer of a pick-up.

Pokémon GO Radiant Eevee Premium Collection : It's sometimes hard for special set products to make the ranking if the special set itself isn't a banger like Shining Fates or the upcoming Crown Zenith. Pokémon GO was a decent special set, but this product was by far the best offering it had. With eight booster packs, a Shiny Eevee pin, a Shiny Eevee playmat, and the Radiant Eevee card being far and away the best artwork we've ever seen on a Radiant Pokémon, this product was legendary. The Radiant Eevee card even has a visual feature no one Radiant Pokémon does, with a slight rainbow effect in its silver foil in honor of the various Pokémon Eevee evolves into.

Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection: Could it have been anything else? Not only did this box come with sixteen packs of various Sword & Shield sets, it also came with card sleeves, a playmat, and the best promo cards of the year. Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR get what we thought were Alternate Arts but are actually Special Art Rares revealed in Japan's VSTAR Universe set to be our Crown Zenith. This makes this product an even bigger slam dunk for Pokémon TCG collectors because it takes three Charizard chase cards OUT of Crown Zenith, saving us from cards that would've gained a market value of over $100 each.