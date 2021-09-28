Pokémon TCG 7-Graded 1st Ed Charizard Card Auctioning At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals with auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectibles, has put an authentic, Near Mint, 1st Edition copy of Charizard from the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Base Set up for auction! This card is the Holy Grail of Pokémon cards, and any collector of the Pokémon TCG would be remiss to turn an offer for a Charizard up if given a chance to snag one. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, September 28th, to place a bid on this iconic centerpiece of a trading card.

This card was no slouch on the Pokémon battlefields of playgrounds everywhere when it was introduced by Wizards of the Coast in English with the first set of the game, the illustrious Base Set, back in 1999. Children across the world would clamor to get these into their collections, with some even going so far as to make dealings with counterfeiters in the early days of the game (to the obvious dismay of those children, of course). Illustrated by Mitsuhiro Arita, this card has become one of only a few gold-standard trading cards outside of the sports world.

If you wish to bid on this amazing and well-preserved 1st Editon copy of Charizard from the Base Set of the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, September 28th, to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!