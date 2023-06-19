Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: 151, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Announces Scarlet & Violet – 151 Set

Pokémon TCG has announced the first special set of the new era, Scarlet & Violet – 151. This expansion features Kanto species in Dex order.

Pokémon TCG has announced the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era. The expansion, titled Scarlet & Violet—151, will release worldwide starting on September 22nd, 2023. This set is notably the first special set to have the era's name in the title, like a normal main series expansion. What makes this a special set is that it will be released in products branded specifically to the set rather than in booster boxes and loose booster packs. Adapted from the Japanse Pokémon Card 151 set, this expansion will feature cards of all original 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region in their Pokédex order. Now that the Pokémon TCG has released the product solicitations for this expansion, let's get into the details.

Scarlet & Violet – 151 will feature:

12 Pokémon ex

16 illustration rare and seven special illustrations rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

16 ultra rare full-art etched Pokémon and Supporter cards

Three hyper rare gold etched cards

Cards from Scarlet & Violet – 151 will be available in the following products:

Scarlet & Violet—151 Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (now available for preorder at Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.): Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs; two copies of a Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, with one featuring the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories

Scarlet & Violet—151 Elite Trainer Box (available Sept. 22, 2023): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, and various gameplay accessories

Scarlet & Violet—151 Poster Collection (available Sept. 22, 2023): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto first partner Pokémon and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon as well as the card illustrations of each Pokémon in the expansion.

Scarlet & Violet—151 Binder Collection (available Sept. 22, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs and one nine-pocket album that holds up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards

Scarlet & Violet—151 Booster Bundle (available Sept. 22, 2023): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs

Scarlet & Violet—151 Ultra-Premium Collection (available Oct. 6, 2023): Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories

Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Alakazam ex (available Oct. 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra

Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Zapdos ex (available Oct. 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex

Scarlet & Violet—151 Mini Tin Collection (available Oct. 6, 2023): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG and one art card matching the tin

