Ghost Makes His Return To Call Of Duty: Mobile Next Week

Activision and Tencent Games have an interesting twist to Season Five of Call Of Duty: Mobile, as Ghost makes a surprise return. The season, which is called In Deep Waters, will launch on Monday, June 28th at 5pm PT, as Ghost has returned from being "lost" to help you in the new Naval-themed event, Sea of Steel. The season also adds three new maps, new characters, new weapon blueprints, another 50 battle pass tiers, and more. You can read about it below and check out the latest trailer for it.

Three New Maps

Suldal Harbor: Battle seaside on this medium-sized tactical map composed of shipping crates, narrow alleyways, and close-quarter interiors. Supported in 5v5 and 10v10 play.

Docks: Deploy to a shipyard on the River Thames in this symmetrical small-sized map with plenty of vertical play. Will you fight in the open or rush inside? Supported in Gunfight.

Aniyah Incursion: A bombed-out palace looms over the landscape surrounded by military supplies and housing. Fight in the luxurious palace interior or take your chances on the exterior grounds. Supported in 10v10 and Attack of the Undead.

Marquee Event

It's all hands on deck as a critical naval battle is impending in this new limited-time event: Sea of Steel. Players may sink or swim, but they must choose a side: Ghosts or the Federation. By bombarding their enemies, players race to capture territory and earn rewards for completing various daily tasks. The faction with the most map nodes at the end of the event wins.

Call Of Duty Endowment Challenge Pack

The Call of Duty Endowment helps veterans find high quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace. To support these efforts, Call of Duty: Mobile is offering a Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Challenger Pack that has seven branded items, including "The Stripe" M16 rifle and "The Standard Issue" MW11 pistol.

Call Of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021

With only a few days left in Stage 1, Stage 2 is set to begin on July 1. In Stage 2, all qualified players will team up and battle it out for 30 matches in Ranked Multiplayer to place in the top 256 teams in their region. Up for grabs is a spot in the Stage 3 Regional Qualifiers.