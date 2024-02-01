Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Skwovet

Pokémon TCG Has Released New Set, Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates

Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates, now available from the Pokémon TCG, continues the Shiny-themed tradition that Hidden Fates began.

First wave features Gen 9 shiny Pokémon and classics like Charizard.

Includes various collectibles like Elite Trainer Boxes and Tins.

Wave rollout starts January 26, with more items releasing through February.

The new Pokémon TCG expansion has hit shelves… partially. Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates is being released in waves, and the first wave has hit. Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates is the second special set of the current Paldea-focused era after Scarlet & Violet – 151 and is the third Shiny-themed set in the Hidden Fates series. Hidden Fates was a fan-favorite set, kicking off with a huge subset called the Shiny Vault dedicated to Shiny Pokémon. The second set in this series was Shining Fates, which came out during the Galar era. Now, the newly released Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates features both new Generation 9 species in their Shiny forms for the first time as well as classic species like Charizard and Mew. Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates is the international adaptation of Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set Shiny Treasure ex. Let's take a look at the release schedule of Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which I will also be opening right here on Bleeding Cool to give you all a first look at the cards.

The following Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates are now available for Pokémon TCG fans:

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available January 26, 2024): I ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

The following Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates will soon be released:

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen or Flamigo.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

