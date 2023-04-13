Pokémon TCG Japan: Clay Burst Preview: Ting-Lu Special Illustration Pokémon TCG Japan's next set Clay Burst features a Ting-Lu ex Special Illustration Rare by the artist of the Umbreon VMAX Alt Art.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Special Illustration Rare revealed for the set, which features another of the set mascot Treasures of Ruin Legendary Pokémon.

Ting-Lu ex gets its Special Illustration Rare in Clay Burst, courtesy of artist KEIICHIRO ITO. ITO illustrates this Ground/Dark-type species (adapted to Fighting-type in the TCG) lumbering across the split ground that matches the cracked ritual vessel on its head, towering high and mighty as it goes. ITO has been with the hobby since Sun & Moon – Unified Minds. Recent ITO cards that you may recognize are Iron Treads ex Special Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet and the iconic Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.