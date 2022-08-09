Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Fennekin Line

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with the Fennekin line.

So we know that Braixen gets a Character Rare and that Delphox got a V in the last Japanese set Lost Abyss, but the Fennekin line gets the full standard treatment here as well. As a major Fennekin fan, I love to see it. Artist ryoma uratsuka illustrates a cute, storybook-style Fennekin which shows the fox-like Fire-type Pokémon bounding down a brick path lined with beautiful trees, their leaves red and swirling for autumn. Braixen is, as they say, eating in this set. Illustrator Ligton delivers an intensely epic image of Braixen in a land blazing with fire, clutching its wand as if it's ready to get into a beam struggle with Voldemort. The line ends with Uta's Delphox, which is a strong illustration with a smoky art style. From the depiction of the card here, it does not appear that it will be holographic and will likely instead be a regular rare when released in English.

