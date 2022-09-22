Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Lugia VSTAR Promo

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by debuting the pack art and the first look at the set.

We get a second Lugia VSTAR, not in the Paradigm Trigger set proper but as a promo card that can be pulled in the promo packs obtained through purchasing a booster box. PLANETA Igarashi is the artist behind this stamped Lugia promo, and they deliver an action-packed and ferocious depiction of the powerful Legendary Pokémon. This card offers a totally different pose from the Lugia VSTAR that can be pulled in packs of Paradigm Trigger, but the styles are similar enough that these cards look great together. It is likely that we will get this card as an English-language SWSH Black Star Promo.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.