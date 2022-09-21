Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Lugia VSTAR

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by focusing on the mascot of the set: Lugia VSTAR.

PLANETA Mochizuki delivers the Lugia VSTAR for Paradigm Trigger, contributing one of the most iconic VSTARs we've seen. Instead of giving us an intense close-up of the Pokémon as with many VSTARs, we get a full view of Lugia coming at us intensely. The red background works beautifully to offset Lugia's blue and silver color palette and also vibes with the golden VSTAR energy swirling around the Legendary Pokémon's wings. I genuinely hope that Lugia gets the Gold VSTAR in Paradigm Trigger, especially after Alolan Vulpix, unfortunately, did not get the Gold treatment as the mascot of Incandescent Arcana.

