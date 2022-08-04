Pokémon TCG Japan Releases Incandescent Arcana Pack Art & Details

Back in November 2021, Bleeding Cool reported that the Pokémon TCG Japan had filed a trademark for a set titled Incandescent Arcana which served as confirmation that this would be a title for one of the expansions set to close out the Sword & Shield era. At the time, I theorized that if the Pokémon TCG continued the focus on the Sinnoh era, we were seeing in 2022 card leaks that we could maybe see Cresselia and Darkrai cards here. We have since seen Darkrai cards in other releases, but we later updated Bleeding Cool readers earlier this year with news that it would actually be the unlikely but incredible choice of Alolan Vulpix leading Incandescent Arcana as the set mascot. We can now reveal the pack art for this set as we begin daily previews of cards from what may be the most exciting set to come out of Japan since Eevee Heroes which of course was adapted in part into the iconic and all-time great English-language set, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

Here's what we currently know about Incandescent Arcana:

Releases September 2nd, 2022.

This set will include Radiant Pokémon depicting Shiny Jirachi and more.

This set will include Character Rares depicting Gardevoir, Braixen, and more.

This set will include Ultra Rares of Alolan Vulpix, Reshiram, and more.

This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.