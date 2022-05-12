Pokémon TCG Japan Releases New Set Dark Phantasma

Starting tonight, you're going to see earlier timezones opening packs of the next Japanese Pokémon TCG set, Dark Phantasma. That's because tomorrow will see the release of this set in Japan with imported products sure to be received soon after for intentional collectors who purchase Japanese sets. This set continues the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in the hit open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three Japanese sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo pattern.

Here is what you should know about Dark Phantasma:

Hisuian Zoroark makes its debut as a holo rare, V, and VSTAR. This is the mascot VSTAR of the set.

Other VSTARs in Dark Phantasma include Magnezone VSTAR and Hisuian Goodra VSTAR.

Pokémon-V in this set include Hisuian Electrode, Magnezone, Enamorous, Gallade, Goodra, and Hisuian Zoroark.

Radiant Pokémon return and include Gallade, Steelix, and Hisuian Sneasler.

This set will include Character Rares and Character Super Rares in the Secret Rare section, which we will likely see in an English-language Trainer Gallery subset in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. CRs and CSRs include Pikachu Character Rare, Hisuian Arcanine Character Rare, Spiritomb Character Rare, Gengar Character Rare, Enamorous V Character Super Rare, and likely more.

Dark Phantasma, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.