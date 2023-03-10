Pokémon TCG Japan Releases The Triplet Beat Subset Today Pokémon TCG Japan has released the Triplet Beat subset with Art Rares and Special Art Rares featuring the Paldean Starter Pokémon.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. It is a subset called Triplet Beat, which focuses on Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. This set includes chase card versions of the Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval ex cards as Special Art Rares. Upcoming Japanese sets include April 14's Snow Hazard and Clay Burst sister sets, May's Raging Surf, June's Pokémon Card 151, July's new ex Starter Decks, and Summer 2023's Ruler of the Black Flame, which we now know will feature a Dark-type Charizard Tera ex.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of English-language Pokémon TCG releases for the first and second quarters of 2023:

Crown Zenith Tins (available March 17, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos or Galarian Moltres

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos or Galarian Moltres Klara Premium Tournament Collection (available March 24, 2023): Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99.

Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99. Cyrus Premium Tournament Collection (available March 24, 2023): Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99.

Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99. Scarlet & Violet base set drop (available March 31, 2023): The first set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.

The first set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more. Crown Zenith Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin

Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Collection—Morpeko V-UNION (available April 14, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves

Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves Cyclizar ex Box (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99.

Includes a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99. Ampharos ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes an Ampharos SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Includes an Ampharos SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99. Lucario ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Lucario SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Includes a Lucario SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99. Paldea Pals Mini Tims (available May 5, 2023): Includes two booster packs, a sticker sheet, and a square cut card. The artwork on these tins features Fuecoco and Dolliv, Pawmi and Lechonk, Sprigatito and Fidough, Quaxly and Smolliv, and Pikachu and Capsakid. They will retail for $9.99.

Includes two booster packs, a sticker sheet, and a square cut card. The artwork on these tins features Fuecoco and Dolliv, Pawmi and Lechonk, Sprigatito and Fidough, Quaxly and Smolliv, and Pikachu and Capsakid. They will retail for $9.99. Origin Forme Palkia League Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes three Origin Forme Palkia V, two Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, one Radiant Freninja, a 6o-card deck, rule booklet, damage counter dice, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card. It will retail for $29.99.

Includes three Origin Forme Palkia V, two Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, one Radiant Freninja, a 6o-card deck, rule booklet, damage counter dice, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card. It will retail for $29.99. Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved drop (available June 9, 2023): The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.