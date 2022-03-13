Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals Time Gazer & Space Juggler Merch
The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, we have a selection of merch that The Pokémon Center Japan will sell exclusively in their stores.
The Time Gazer and Space Juggler merchandise inc ludes:
- Origin Forme Dialga card sleeves
- Origin Forme Dialga deck box
- Origin Forme Palkia card sleeves
- Origin Forme Palkia deck box
- Hisuian Starter evolutions card sleeves
- Hisuian Starter evolutions deck box
- Pikachu, Eevee, Yamper, Morpeko, Skwovet, Grookey cards sleeves
- Pikachu & Eevee deck box
- Pikachu, Eevee, Yamper, Morpeko, Skwovet, Grookey playmat
- Eevee Mix Au Lait card sleeves
- Eeveelution Mix Au Lait card sleeves
- Pokémon Party playmat
- Black & White Pikachu card sleeves
- Hisuian Growlithe card sleeves
- Kleavor vs. Pikachu card sleeves
- Rayquaza vs. Pikachu card sleeves
- Pokémon Dolls Pikachu card sleeves
- Pokémon Dolls deck box
- Sparkling card frames: Blue & Pink options
Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include