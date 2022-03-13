Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals Time Gazer & Space Juggler Merch

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, we have a selection of merch that The Pokémon Center Japan will sell exclusively in their stores.

The Time Gazer and Space Juggler merchandise inc ludes:

Origin Forme Dialga card sleeves

Origin Forme Dialga deck box

Origin Forme Palkia card sleeves

Origin Forme Palkia deck box

Hisuian Starter evolutions card sleeves

Hisuian Starter evolutions deck box

Pikachu, Eevee, Yamper, Morpeko, Skwovet, Grookey cards sleeves

Pikachu & Eevee deck box

Pikachu, Eevee, Yamper, Morpeko, Skwovet, Grookey playmat

Eevee Mix Au Lait card sleeves

Eeveelution Mix Au Lait card sleeves

Pokémon Party playmat

Black & White Pikachu card sleeves

Hisuian Growlithe card sleeves

Kleavor vs. Pikachu card sleeves

Rayquaza vs. Pikachu card sleeves

Pokémon Dolls Pikachu card sleeves

Pokémon Dolls deck box

Sparkling card frames: Blue & Pink options

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.