Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Banette Ex Scarlet ex & Violet ex have released in Japan, kicking off the new Paldea-themed era with new Pokémon-ex cards featuring Banette & more.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another ex from Scarlet ex.

We previously showed the Full Art Banette ex from this set but have yet to spotlight the standard Banette ex. Banette is illustrated here by PLANETA Mochizuki, who renders this powerful Ghost-type Pokémon clashing its claw out at us with a rush of energy that will look quite beautiful on this sparkling card. PLANETA Mochizuki has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, so you may know their work from Mew V from Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, Ampharos V Full Art from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, Shiny Houndoom from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, Rayquaza V & VMAX from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, and many more.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.