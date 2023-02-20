Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Kingambit Art Rare Kingambit, a new evolution of Bisharp, stands above the others in this Art Rare from Pokémon TCG Japan's new Scarlet ex set.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Scarlet ex.

The Scarlet & Violet games have revealed a new evolution for Bisharp, turning Pawniard into a three-stage evolutionary line. (This, I'd wager, almost guarantees it for a future Pokémon GO Community Day.) The new evolution, Kingambit, is a Dark/Steel-type Pokémon. Its Dex entries read:

Only a Bisharp that stands above all others in its vast army can evolve into Kingambit. Though it commands a massive army in battle, it's not skilled at devising complex strategies. It just uses brute strength to keep pushing.

Artist Shin Nagasawa depicts Kingambit in a military formation with its entire evolutionary line, flanked by Bisharp with Pawniard on the frontlines. Interestingly, this Kingambit literally "stands above all others in its vast army," which is a clever visual callback to the Dex entry.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.