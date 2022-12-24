Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Mimikyu Ex

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023 that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at a card that we already know will be adapted as an English-language SV Black Star Promo rather than in the Scarlet & Violet English-language base set.

It's Mimikyu ex! Japanese collectors will get Mimikyu ex in the Starter Set ex deck: Quaxly & Mimikyu ex while English-language collectors will get it in the Mimikyu ex box coming in March 2023. The artwork for this ex by PLANETA Yamashita is easily my favorite of the exs revealed so far as it relies least on the 3D, video-game-graphics style of art we're seeing used for these cards. PLANETA Yamashita has been contributing to the hobby since Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, with standouts being the Leafeon V and Glaceon V SWSH Black Star Promos, Galarian Perrserker V Full Art from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, and Regidrago VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.