Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Toedscool Line Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet & Violet ex features the Toedscool line which, believe it or not, is completely distinct from Tentacool.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Scarlet ex.

Believe it or not, this pair of Grass-type Pokémon are not Paldean versions of Tentacool and Tentacruel. This is Toedscool and Toedscruel, two distinct species from the original Kanto like how Wiglett and Diglett are actually distinct species. Toedscool actually gets two cards in the set, with the one above drawn by Shin Nagasawa and another one, not pictured, by Tika Matsuno. Toedscruel's first appearance is illustrated by nagisimo. What an interesting trend these "not really what you think" species are from this era.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include