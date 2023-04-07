Pokémon TCG Japan To Release Cyber Judge & Wild Force Pokémon TCG Japan will release Cyber Judge and Wild Force, two mysterious sets that may be focused on the most powerful Paradox Pokémon.

Two new title trademarks have been discovered for Pokémon TCG Japan releases. The titles are the mysterious Cyber Judge and Wild Force. These sets are expected to release in Fall 2023. Other upcoming Japanese sets include Snow Hazard and Clay Burst which feature the Treasures of Ruin and will be released in April; Ragining Surf which will release May 19th; the Kanto-themed Pokémon Card 151 on June 16th; Ruler of the Black Flame featuring a Charizard Tera ex as a Dark-type; Ancient Roar and Future Flash in Fall 2023 as well; and Shiny Treasure at the end of the year.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the second quarters of 2023 releasing in English:

Crown Zenith Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin

Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Collection—Morpeko V-UNION (available April 14, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat, and one oversize card.

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat, and one oversize card. Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves

Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves Cyclizar ex Box (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99.

Includes a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99. Ampharos ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes an Ampharos SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Includes an Ampharos SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99. Lucario ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Lucario SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Includes a Lucario SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99. Paldea Pals Mini Tims (available May 5, 2023): Includes two booster packs, a sticker sheet, and a square cut card. The artwork on these tins features Fuecoco and Dolliv, Pawmi and Lechonk, Sprigatito and Fidough, Quaxly and Smolliv, and Pikachu and Capsakid. They will retail for $9.99.

Includes two booster packs, a sticker sheet, and a square cut card. The artwork on these tins features Fuecoco and Dolliv, Pawmi and Lechonk, Sprigatito and Fidough, Quaxly and Smolliv, and Pikachu and Capsakid. They will retail for $9.99. Origin Forme Palkia League Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes three Origin Forme Palkia V, two Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, one Radiant Freninja, a 6o-card deck, rule booklet, damage counter dice, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card. It will retail for $29.99.

Includes three Origin Forme Palkia V, two Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, one Radiant Freninja, a 6o-card deck, rule booklet, damage counter dice, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card. It will retail for $29.99. Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved drop (available June 9, 2023): The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.

The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more. Paldea Legends Tin: Koraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.

Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99. Paldea Legends Tin: Miraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.

Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99. Trainer's Toolkit 2023 (available June 9, 2023): Includes an Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo card, an Arceus VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo card, 50+ cards to power up your deck, 100+ Basic Energy cards, 65 card sleeves, competitive gameplay items, and four booster packs. It will retail for $34.99.