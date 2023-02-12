Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Meowscarada Ex Pokémon TCG Japan reveals the first Pokémon ex from the upcoming Triple Beat set: Meowscarada, the ultimate evolution of Sprigatito.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triple Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triple Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triple Beat. Today, we take a look at the first Pokémon ex that we are revealing from this set.

Meowscarada is the musketeer-themed final evolution of Sprigatito. It appears here in its first ex card by artist 5ban Graphics who largely handles Pokémon TCG Ultra Rares. Because Meowscarada is one of the set mascots, I'm thinking we may be in store for a Special Illustration Rare of this card as well. For those new to Paldean species, here is Meowscarada's Dex entry:

This Pokémon uses the reflective fur lining its cape to camouflage the stem of its flower, creating the illusion that the flower is floating. With skillful misdirection, it rigs foes with pollen-packed flower bombs. Meowscarada sets off the bombs before its foes realize what's going on.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.