Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Meowscarada Secret Rares Meowscarada gets not one, not two, but three Secret Rares in the newly released Pokémon TCG Japan subset, the Paldea-themed Triplet Beat.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Secret Rare section from Triplet Beat.

Earlier, we showed that Meowscarada, the ultimate evolution of Grass-type Paldean Starter Sprigatito, appeared on a Special Illustration Rare that told a story that could be followed by collecting the Sprigatito line. Meowscarada also appears on two other Secret Rares which include a Full Art ex (pictured left) and a Gold ex (pictured right). The presence of the Gold Meowscaradan ex here confirms that the Scarlet & Violet era will continue to use the same artwork for their Gold cards as their Full Art cards, rather than showing the Pokémon in their Shiny forms on the Gold Secret Rares the way they did during the first two years of the Sword & Shield era.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.