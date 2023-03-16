Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Sprigatito Tells A Story Pokémon TCG Japan has released the new Scarlet & Violet era subset Triple Beat which features Illustration Rares of the Sprigatito line.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Secret Rare section from Triplet Beat.

Just like we showed with previous Paldean Starters, Sprigatito's Illustration Rares tell a beautiful story of evolution and maturity. First, Fuecoco's Illustration Rares showed the Pokémon turning from a curious and reckless beast at the grocery store to its Trainer's loyal helper. Then, Quaxly turned from a vain and messy hair-comber to a confident and neat Pokémon. Here, we see Sprigatito maturing and observing the world as a tree in its yard grows along with it. My favorite of the three, this subtle tale of growth and wonder is illustrated by Pokémon TCG legend Kouki Saitou. Saitou is known for contributing to the TCG for decades. More recently, he contributed the nine-card connecting set of Illustration Rares to Crown Zenith.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.